Lorraine B. Mann 95
Spencer - Lorraine B. (St. Denis) Mann, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the evening of October 19, 2020. Lorraine leaves six children: Stephen Mann (Jane) of Brooksville, FL, Martha Mann (Roger Mellgren) of Arlington, TX, Beth Hesselton of St. Petersburg, FL, Barbara Mann of Spencer, MA, John Mann of Charlton, MA, and Timothy Mann (Laurie) of Gilbertville, MA. She also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family, friends and her loving care givers from Holden Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. She was predeceased by her sister, Leona (St. Denis) Smith of Holden and Worcester, MA and her former husband of 30 years Ray (Mangaudis) Mann.
Lorraine was born on 20 Main St. in Spencer, MA on March 7, 1925; daughter of Dorothy (Bassett) and Valmore St. Denis. After the delivery, 'Doc' Brown, the attending physician, went home to bring his wife to see the 10 pound baby he had helped deliver.
Lorraine attended St. Mary's School in Spencer. Then went on to graduate as valedictorian from Nicolet in Quebec, Canada. After completing a U.S. English class she was enrolled in training at St. Vincent's Hospital and became a registered nurse.
Lorraine's employment included St Vincent's and Worcester City Hospitals, Lincoln Hill Manor Nursing Home in Spencer; Director of Nurses at Coventry Hall Nursing Home in Spencer and Clark Manor Nursing Home in Worcester.
After returning to college in the 1970s Lorraine's nursing focus became mental health. She went on to work at Worcester State Hospital and retired from the State of Massachusetts as a Community Mental Health nurse.
Over the years Lorraine volunteered for the March of Dimes and Girl Scouts of America; taught CCD at Holy Rosary Church in Spencer and people to read at the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Worcester (www.lvgw.org
), and was once the charter medical representative to the MA medical volunteer group of AARP.
Lorraine enjoyed traveling to Europe, cruising the Caribbean, reading, politics, the arts, music, theatre, ballroom dancing, being near the water, taking a college class in philosophy, psychology and the like...as one of her nieces put it "Aunt Lorraine always had her nose in a book." Lorraine loved giving advice and helping people. Mostly, she loved being with her family and friends.
No Services are scheduled. There will be a private burial at Holy Rosary/St Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
The family requests flowers be omitted.