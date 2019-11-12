|
|
Lorraine M. Padovano
MARLBOROUGH / LEOMINSTER --- Lorraine M. (Beaudoin) Padovano., 92 years old, a resident of New Horizons Assisted Living in Marlboro, formerly a longtime resident of Leominster, died peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2018 in Emerson Hospital, in Concord MA.
Lorraine was born December 10, 1926, in Leominster, the daughter of Fred and Amelia (Cournoyer) Beaudoin, and was a lifelong resident of Leominster, before moving to Marlborough in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Ollquist and husband John of Sudbury; 2 sons, Mark Padovano of Fitchburg and Thomas Padovano and his wife, Jeannemarie, of Bolton; her sister Eleanor Bartoni of Leominster, and sister in law, Vilma (Padovano) Culnane, of Marston Mills. In addition she leaves 5 adored grandchildren, Emily Ollquist Kee and husband Cameron Kee, Daniel Ollquist and wife Sara Trubiano, Lauren Padovano, Michael Padovano and James Padovano.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 66 years and high school sweetheart, Robert T. Padovano, her sister Rita Serafini in 1984, and 3 brothers, Fredrick in 1989, Harold in 2006, and Ernest (Bill) in 2008.
Lorraine graduated from Leominster High school in 1944 and from Becker College in 1946. Following college, she worked for many years for Dr. Charles Wheeler as a Medical secretary. In her later years, she worked as a Human Resources secretary at Leominster Hospital retiring in 1991.She was a longtime member of St. Anna's Parish in Leominster, where she was a member of the prayer groups for many years.
Throughout the years, she enjoyed many trips abroad and winters in Florida. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Lorraine's funeral will be held on Saturday, November 16th from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, with a 10 am funeral Mass in St. Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster St. Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home are Friday evening from 6 ~ 8pm. Flowers may be sent or donations may be made to the New Horizon Assisted Living Staff Appreciation Fund, 400 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA. 01752. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019