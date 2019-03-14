|
Lorraine M. Pratillo
Worcester - Lorraine M. (Santoro) Pratillo, 84, of Worcester, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 13, 2019, at UMass Hospital in Worcester.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of nearly sixty-two years, James V. Pratillo; two daughters, Rose Delaney and her husband Michael, and Linda D'Elia and her husband Peter, all of Worcester; two grandchildren, Kerri Lundberg and Peter D'Elia, Jr.; a great granddaughter, Olivia D'Elia; her grand dog, Bailey; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Costanzo, Louise Ferro, Carmella Alfego, Charles and Dominic Santoro. Lorraine was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Raffaele and Palma (Montante) Santoro, and has lived here all her life.
Lorraine was a wonderful woman, who was dedicated to her family and was proud to have been home every day for her daughters. Lorraine graduated from Venerini Academy. Before she married the love of her life, Jimmy, Lorraine worked in the Medical Records department of Memorial Hospital and then as a dental assistant for Dr. Bonofiglio in Worcester, where Jimmy was a patient and was quite smitten by her.
She enjoyed making people smile and was regularly sending flowers or greeting cards…"just because". She enjoyed animals and made sure that any furry friends were fed, even if it meant she went without. She loved to cook and bake her Italian specialties (especially her cookies), which everyone in the family loved. She was a woman of deep faith. She will be remembered as a wonderful caring woman and will deeply be missed by all.
Calling Hours for Lorraine will be on Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, before departing in procession for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike Road (route 9 east), Shrewsbury. Entombment will follow at Saint John's Mausoleum, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or to Saint Jude Children's Hospital, by visiting .
The family would like to thank Debbie Nelson from Medical Resources Home Health. for the care and compassion that she provided to Lorraine over the past years.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019