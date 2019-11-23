|
Lorraine Prince, 88
Charlton - Lorraine "Chered" (Gauthier) Prince, 88, of Masonic Home Rd., formerly of Sturbridge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21st, in the Overlook Masonic Home.
Her beloved husband of 59 years, Frank "Babe" Prince died in 2014. She leaves her two granddaughters, Eliza Prince Vest and her husband Jeffrey and Ruth Prince Montgomery; her niece and loving caregiver, Roberta "Robbie" Vilandre and her husband Randall; four great grandchildren, Jasmine Taylor, Landon Montgomery, Anthony Vest and Lilly Vest; a sister, Pauline Orzech; a brother, Joseph Gauthier; her daughter in law, Lois Prince; and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was predeceased by her son, Anthony J. Prince; and three sisters, Gloria Duda, Joan Earnest and Ramona Gibeault.
She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Langlois) Gauthier. She worked as a box maker for Hyde Manufacturing in Southbridge for 40 years prior to retiring many years ago. Lorraine was a devoted wife of Frank and the two enjoyed traveling together. They enjoyed their trips on business to Italy. She loved spending time in her yard working in her vegetable garden. The family would like to thank Kathy Walker and the staff from the Fieldstone unit at Overlook for all their love, compassion and care.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, Nov. 25th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 12:00pm in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge. A Calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Monday, Nov. 25th, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham MA, 02452.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019