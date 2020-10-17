Lorraine R. Ricardi, 96West Boylston - Lorraine R. (St. Andre) Ricardi, 96, of West Boylston, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital, after a short illness. Her husband of 57 years, James P. Ricardi died on September 24, 2002. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Edward W. St. Andre.Lorraine was born October 19, 1923 to Edward F. and Yvonne (Jacques) St. Andre. She was raised and educated and lived most of her life in West Boylston. Lorraine worked as an assembler for the former Electro Fiber Optics company in Marlboro, and the West Boylston school system as a cafeteria worker. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Council Parish and was a volunteer for Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.Lorraine is survived by her son, Gregory M. Ricardi of West Boylston; two grandchildren, Karen Ricardi of Palm Harbor, Fl. and Nicholas Ricardi and his wife Kristin of Pembroke, MA; two great grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Ricardi; a brother, Robert J. St. Andre of Florida and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Lorraine will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Planation St., Worcester, MA. Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. with a Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston, followed by burial at Mount Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston.Following current health regulations, social distancing practices and the use of a face mask will be required during all services. Family ask that flowers be omitted and for those who wish to remember Lorraine by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider Our Lady of Good Council Building Fund or the West Boylston Fire & Ambulance Fund, 39 Worcester St., W. Boylston, 01583. For on-line condolences, please visit Lorraine personal guestbook at: