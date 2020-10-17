1/1
Lorraine Ricardi
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine R. Ricardi, 96

West Boylston - Lorraine R. (St. Andre) Ricardi, 96, of West Boylston, died on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital, after a short illness. Her husband of 57 years, James P. Ricardi died on September 24, 2002. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Edward W. St. Andre.

Lorraine was born October 19, 1923 to Edward F. and Yvonne (Jacques) St. Andre. She was raised and educated and lived most of her life in West Boylston. Lorraine worked as an assembler for the former Electro Fiber Optics company in Marlboro, and the West Boylston school system as a cafeteria worker. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Council Parish and was a volunteer for Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.

Lorraine is survived by her son, Gregory M. Ricardi of West Boylston; two grandchildren, Karen Ricardi of Palm Harbor, Fl. and Nicholas Ricardi and his wife Kristin of Pembroke, MA; two great grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Ricardi; a brother, Robert J. St. Andre of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Lorraine will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Planation St., Worcester, MA. Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. with a Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston, followed by burial at Mount Vernon Cemetery in West Boylston.

Following current health regulations, social distancing practices and the use of a face mask will be required during all services. Family ask that flowers be omitted and for those who wish to remember Lorraine by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider Our Lady of Good Council Building Fund or the West Boylston Fire & Ambulance Fund, 39 Worcester St., W. Boylston, 01583. For on-line condolences, please visit Lorraine personal guestbook at:

mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved