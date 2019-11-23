|
|
Lorraine Marie Jeanne Rickard
Sutton - Lorraine Marie Jeanne Rickard, passed away with her devoted daughter, Susan by her side.
She was born in Lewiston, Maine on January 31, 1928 to Madeline (Poirier) and Theodore Bisson, accompanied by her 13 siblings. It was in Maine where she met the love of her life, William J. Rickard whom she was a devoted wife to until his passing in 2003.
Mrs. Rickard enjoyed playing piano and singing and was a former member of the church choir at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. When she could not longer play the piano she donated it to her church where it is still being played today. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was always available to lend a helping hand to those in need.
She leaves behind her daughter, Susan Rice and her husband, David of Millbury; her siblings, Daniel Bisson and his wife, Barbara of Auburn, ME., Everest Bisson of Willington, CT., and Alice Bisson of California; two grandchildren, David Rice and his wife, Carrie of Pascoag, RI., and their children, Emily Rice, Casey Stone and Christopher Stone; Neil Rice and his wife, Christine of Northboro and their children, Mackenzie, Ainslee and Brennan; many nieces, nephews extended family and friends.
Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Rickard was predeceased by her son, Donald Auger who passed away in 2006.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Millbury Care One for the outstanding help and support provided to Lorraine over many years.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Tuesday, Novmber 26th from 9:00am until 10:30am at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 200 Greenwood St., Worcester. Burial will follow alongside her husband at All Faiths Cemetery.
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019