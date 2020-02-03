|
|
Lorraine P. "Lori" (Kelley) Sawash, 66
UXBRIDGE - Lorraine P. "Lori" (Kelley) Sawash, 66, passed away on Sun. Feb. 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Raymond J. Sawash.
She is also survived by 3 children, Matthew J. Sawash and his wife Kacie of Mashpee, Kristin M. Sawash- Hartman and her husband Nicolas of Douglas, with whom she lived, and Danielle R. Carter and her husband Bruce of Milford; 8 grandchildren, Austin, Abby, Ryleigh, Brady, Damien, Ian, Brodey, Hailey, and a granddaughter Ava on the way. She also leaves 3 siblings, Kathleen Thelen and her husband Robert of Oviedo, FL, Paula Bresse and her husband Don of Grantham, NH, and Thomas Kelley III of Sarasota, FL, as well as many nieces, and nephews.
Born in Boston on Feb. 23, 1953 she was daughter of the late Thomas Jr. and Dorothy (Brennan) Kelley and was raised in Framingham. She was a graduate of Marian High School in Framingham class of 1971, as well as Framingham State College where she earned a Bachelors degree in Education. Lori worked for many years as a home Daycare Provider. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, watching mystery shows, and vacationing on the Cape. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Her funeral will be held on Wed. Feb. 5 from Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd., Uxbridge with a Mass at 11 AM in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to Mass from 9- 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lori's memory may be made to: Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020