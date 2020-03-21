Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Louis A. Graziano 57 of Main Street died Tuesday March 1 Graziano

Louis A. Graziano 57 of Main Street died Tuesday March 1 Graziano Obituary
Louis A. Graziano, 57

SPENCER - Louis A. Graziano, 57, of Main Street, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center after a long illness.

He leaves his sister, Lisa A. Bullard and her husband A. Lee Ingram of Worcester, two nieces Isabelle & Gabrielle McCarthy of Worcester and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Louis was born in Worcester, son of the late Louis R. Graziano and Annette M.E. (Guertin) Converse. He was a truck driver for many years at Peterson Oil Co. and Schneider Transportation Co. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council #118. He was a former member of the Spencer Fish & Game. He enjoyed snowmobiling, ATV's, his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and driving his truck. Louis loved socializing and stopping by to visit friends, often bringing a dish or meal he had made.

As a result of the ongoing and developing health crisis in the world and our community Louis' family has decided to postpone calling hours, memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Church and burial in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer until this crisis has passed and we can all celebrate Louis in a calmer and healthier environment. Louis loved having breakfast and enjoyed a good cup of coffee. When you raise your coffee cup over the next few days, please think of Louis and all the good times you had with him.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer, MA 01562 is directing funeral arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
