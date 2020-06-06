Louis M BamikasWorcester - Louis M. Bamikas, 86, a long time Worcester resident and barber passed away Thursday, June 4th, 2020.Louis was born, December 28, 1933, in Clinton, Ma a son of Markos and Mary (Damis) Bamikas. Educated in Clinton, Louis joined the U.S. Navy during The Korean War, serving his country proudly. Even earning a letter of commendation for his efforts while aboard the William M. Wood while they assisted the city of Volos, Greece during their major earthquakes. Louis worked as a barber for Allen Daigle Barbershop for many years before retiring.Louis is survived by the love of his life and lifelong companion Marie Donaghy; a brother George Bamikas of Worcester; a sister, Joanna (Bamikas) Thoutsis, and her husband Nicolas; Many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Once a member of a large Greek family, he was predeceased by many family members, sisters, Presbytera Helen (Bamikas) Geranios and her husband Rev. John Geranios, Presbytera Angela (Bamikas) Berris and her husband Rev. John Berris, Olga (Bamikas) Botchis and her husband Nicholas; a sister in law, Stephanie (Angelos) Bamikas. He is also predeceased by nephews, George Geranious, George Berris, and nieces, Maria Collette, Maria Geranious, and Elizabeth Botchis.Louis was a member of St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. A Disabled American Veteran of the U.S. Navy he was a life member of the Worcester chapter 4, of the DAV. Besides being with Marie, Louis enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. He also enjoyed watching movies, old sitcoms, the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Louis lived a quiet life of spending time with Marie and his family and friends.Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Wednesday, June 10th from 10 am to 10:45 am followed by his funeral service at 11:00 am in St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St or the Central MA Vets, 60 Grove Street. WorcesterThe MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.