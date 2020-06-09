Louis Bamikas
1933 - 2020
Louis Bamikas Services

LIVE STREAMING - Louis M. Bamikas, 86, Funeral services Wednesday, June 10th at 11:00 am in St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St. can be viewed live stream by visiting St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Worcester on Youtube and clicking on the service, or by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral,
JUN
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral,
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Sounded like an amazing man. Would have loved to sit with him and listen to his stories. I am sorry for your family loss. Praying for the comfort God promises us all to be showered upon your family. God Bless, Michelle Carroll, John Donaghys daughter
Michelle Carroll
Family
June 8, 2020
To Louie family and Marie he was a true gentleman and a kind person, I will always remember him with my cousin Marie the two of them loved each other very much, Marie you are in my prayers. Love MARY Katherine
Mary Cronin
Family
June 6, 2020
There are too many good times to list! Drive-ins, carnivals and fishing! Many memories, many smiles. Thanks for being my fourth brother since I was three!
Steven Donaghy
Family
June 6, 2020
Marie,
We are so very sorry for the loss of Louie the LOVE OF YOUR LIFE you will always cherish all the wonderful memories of the times you had together. Louie always greeted everyone with a smile. He had a lot of stories he told us about his times in the Navy.. God bless him and May he Rest In Peace and let Perpetual light shine upon him.
Love,
Chucky & Cookie
CHUCK & COOKIE DONAGHY
Family
June 5, 2020
Louis
My own personal driving instructor.
You must have known I would be driving, your most precious possession around some day.
For 59 years you shared a love, like few people know...Marie's love will continue till the day she joins you again..I
You will be missed, I hope you Patty and Noreen have fun playing 10,000
Love you
Rest in peace,
Margaret
Margaret Setaro
Family
