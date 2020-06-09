Marie,

We are so very sorry for the loss of Louie the LOVE OF YOUR LIFE you will always cherish all the wonderful memories of the times you had together. Louie always greeted everyone with a smile. He had a lot of stories he told us about his times in the Navy.. God bless him and May he Rest In Peace and let Perpetual light shine upon him.

Love,

Chucky & Cookie

CHUCK & COOKIE DONAGHY

Family