Sounded like an amazing man. Would have loved to sit with him and listen to his stories. I am sorry for your family loss. Praying for the comfort God promises us all to be showered upon your family. God Bless, Michelle Carroll, John Donaghys daughter
Louis Bamikas Services
LIVE STREAMING - Louis M. Bamikas, 86, Funeral services Wednesday, June 10th at 11:00 am in St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St. can be viewed live stream by visiting St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Worcester on Youtube and clicking on the service, or by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.