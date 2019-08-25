|
Louis JL Bernard Sr., 81
NORTHBRIDGE - Louis JL Bernard Sr., 81 of Northbridge, a devoted husband and father passed away peacefully with his loving family at his bedside at his home, Saturday, August 24th, 2019.
Lou was born in Uxbridge on April 23rd, 1938 to Louis and Olivine (Roy) Bernard. Lou lived in Uxbridge and attended Uxbridge public schools. Lou joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served during peace time following. After moving home & getting married Lou moved to Northbridge in the house he had built and started a family.
Lou worked for OS Walker Company as a Shipper Receiver and Tool Crib Manager in Worcester for 41 years and local companies in the area part time, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America – Local 2936, serving as secretary for many years. He delivered The Worcester Telegram and Gazette, 7 days a week, for 21 years retiring in 2011.
Lou is survived by his wife Marlene (Becker) Bernard, sister Aline Gervais and her husband Roland, a daughter Cathy Capozzo and her husband Steve, three sons, Louis Jr. and his wife Cara, Thomas and Dennis, 8 grandchildren, Joshua and Jennifer Young, Scott Pineo, Lauren and Meaghan Bernard, Heather & Shannon Bernard and Nathan Mozinski, longtime family friend Janet Goodrow and many nieces and nephews.
Lou was predeceased by his parents and brothers Dominic, Ray & Jean.
Lou enjoyed spending time with his family, puttering around his house, taking care of his pool, scratch tickets, Lincoln Dog Park and Twin River Casino. Lou's one true passion was his paper route that he took over from his children. Everyone knew their paper would be there no matter what the weather was.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family Thursday August 29th, 2019 from 4 - 7pm in the Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring Street, Whitinsville, MA. His funeral will be on Friday, August 30th, 2019 with a Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 1 Cross Street, Whitinsville, MA. After cremation burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the St Patrick's Building Fund c/o St Patrick's Parish, 1 Cross St, Whitinsville, MA 01588 or Salmon Adult Day Health Center, 65 Beaumont Dr, Northbridge, MA 01534. www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019