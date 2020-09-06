Louis Cozzolino

Louis "Cuzzy" Cozzolino 87
Worcester - Louis J. Cozzolino, Jr. 87 a lifelong resident or Worcester passed away peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020 with family by his side.
Lou was born on September 10, 1932, in Worcester, one of seven children of Luigi J. Cozzolino, and Rose (DiGiorno) Cozzolino. Raised here, Cuzzy graduated from Commerce High class of 1951. He then joined the U.S. Navy serving his country during the Korean War aboard a destroyer. After returning home, Lou married his sweetheart, Faye A. Walsh on June 19, 1954 and they began a 66-year life together of faith, love, family, and dedication. Cuzzy supported his family working for Frito Lay for over 30 years before retiring in 1995 as Central Massachusetts Sales Manager.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years Faye; his four children, Cheryl M Courtney and her husband James of Onset, Lu-Ann Hennessy and her husband Dennis of Cherry Valley, Michael L. Cozzolino and his wife Lisa of Grafton, Mark F. "Cuz" and his wife Tracy of Worcester; a brother, Raymond P. Cozzolino of Worcester and sister, Patricia A. Hickey and her husband Francis of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Lou joins in heaven his parents, two brothers, Alfred F. and Joseph Cozzolino, Ann D. Reynolds, and Irene D. McBride.
Cuzzy truly believed that faith, family, and friends were the most important in his life and had room in his heart for everyone he met. He was very generous with his love, time, and resources, and helped anyone he could. Lou was deeply dedicated to his catholic faith and his church. He was a founding member of Our Lady of Loreto Church; a member and past president of its Parish Council; he was a Eucharistic minister and lector, Co chairmen and dedicated leader for over 20 years of the annual Italian festival; notably guiding the committee each year turning the festival into an annual event of Italian delicacies, music, entertainment, games and a community gathering that all looked forward to attending. Cuzzy was also a 3rd degree member of the Pope John Council 5481 Knights of Columbus and 4th degree member of the Bishop O'Reilly Assembly, and the Tin Can sailors Association for Destroyer men. In addition to his community activities, Lou was a deeply devoted husband, father, grand and great grandfather. When able would always be in attendance of family involvement in the stands to cheer on or give counsel to a grandchild or great grandchild. During the times his children were young, he was a baseball coach for Jack Barry Little League. He was also an avid New York Yankee Fan. Lou's passing leaves a hole in our hearts, but his loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
A period of calling hours will be held Tuesday, September 8th from 8:30 am to 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St followed by a procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd where his Mass of Christian burial celebration will be held at 11:30 am. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to the Central MA Homeless Veterans , 69 Grove St. 01608, or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org/donate
