Louis M. Dell'Olio at 82
Worcester - Louis M. "Sonny" Dell'Olio, 82 of Worcester died peacefully Friday October 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Louis leaves his devoted wife of 57 years Pauline (Lelakis) Dell'Olio, a son Leo J. Dell'Olio and his companion Kelly McGrath of Worcester, a daughter Gina M. Holland and her husband Daniel of Millbury. Louis also leaves his brother Dominic Dell'Olio and his wife Judith of Holden, and sisters, Lucy Murphy of Worcester, and Teresa Ferretti of Santa Monica, CA. Louis was the proud grandfather to Pauline, Domenic, and Louis. He leaves many nephews and nieces. Louis was predeceased by two sisters, Marion Giard, and Gloria Latino.
Louis was born in Worcester on September 22, 1937 to the late Leo and Teresa (Defeudis) Dell'Olio and has lived in Worcester all his life. He was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade School. Louis proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he served on the #814 Aircraft Support Squadron during the Korean War. Upon returning home Louis owned and operated a Barber Shop on the Cape where he lived for a short time. He then went to work at Mass Electric Company for over 20 years as a Sub Station Operator. He was a longtime communicant of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament.
Louis was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a skilled football player and enjoyed following his grandchildren's many interests and activities. Always present to support and encourage them. Louis had a contagious sense of humor with a foundation built on his faith and family. His passing leaves us heartbroken but the memories of Louis will remain with us forever. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care Louis received during his stay at the CCU located at Umass memorial Medical Center, Memorial Campus. The dedication and support provided to Louis and the family was unsurpassable and greatly appreciated.
Louis's funeral will be held on Wednesday October 16, from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 555 Pleasant St. Calling hours to honor and remember Louis will be held on Tuesday evening in the funeral home from 4PM to 7PM. Inurnment will be private. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Louis please visit his memorial site at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019