Louis Denis, 85
Worcester - Louis passed away peacefully after a struggle with dementia on May 27, 2019. Louis was being visited and comforted by his children, grandchildren and great grandchild at the Life Care Center of Auburn, MA at the time of his passing. Louis was 85 years old, born in Cap-Rouge Haiti.
Louis was predeceased by his father Etienne Denis, mother Arline Marcelin, sons Jean- Benoit Denis and Bernandel Denis.
Louis wrote his own rules, he fought hard with courage and grit and he paved his own way. And if you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could. He lived his life by doing what's in front of him with precise and genuine seriousness, and willingness. There was never a job too large or too small he could not tackle. Louis was a strong determined and fiercely independent man, and as a human being he never
complained. Louis loved a bit of gambling and dominoes. But most of all, Louis' proudest achievement in life was having his grandchildren and great grandchildren around.
Louis is survived by his three sons Pierre Lesly Denis, Louis Jr Denis, Riccardo Denis; daughters Marcelle Balthazar, Carmel Denis; brother Victor Denis; sister Elianne Denis; 27 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 2 daughters-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives. Former husband and cherished friend of Marie Carrenard.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Life Care Center of Auburn and the New England Hospice whose compassion and sincere attention to dignity and respect made these last days as comfortable as possible for Louis and his family. The family is sincerely grateful to the wonderful health care professionals at UMass Memorial Medical Center, University Campus and Memorial Campus for their great care in the last couple months of his life. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday June 7, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 St. Holy Family Parish at St Joseph's Church on 41 Hamilton Street, Worcester, MA 01604. Interment will immediately follow at Hope Cemetery on 119 A -Webster Street Worcester, MA 01603. The family will receive friends from 12 PM-4:00 PM for a post funeral reception at the Holy Family Church Hall on 41 Hamilton Street, Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 6, 2019