Louis "Lou" Faubert, 86
OVIEDO, FL - Louis "Lou" Faubert, age 86, a resident of Oviedo, FL, passed away of pneumonia on August 25, 2020. Lou was born May 23,1934 in Webster, MA to John and Irene Faubert.
Lou was preceded in death by his brother, Roland Faubert of Boylston, MA, and his loving companion of 36 years Muriel Lehman. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Dukes, Oxford, MA; his 3 children, Renee Faubert (Chuck Gaynor) of Deland, FL, James Faubert (Dianne) of Winter Haven, FL, and Lynne Ramsey (Brent) of Geneva, FL; his 6 grandchildren, Alex Berger, Christopher Berger, Matthew Faubert (Erica), Joel Faubert (Monica), Brenden Ramsey (Brittany), Christian Ramsey, and, his great-grand daughter, Rowe Ramsey.
Lou grew up in Oxford, MA, married Madeleine Tellier, had three children and moved to Florida in 1970. His career spanned over 45 years in sales management. Lou enjoyed being outdoors whether he was breathing in the fresh air during a walk, on the water fishing, or even tobogganing with his kids in the snow. Lou was an avid baseball fan, rooting for the Boston Red Sox from listening to the Ted Williams era, up to watching the most recent World Series win. Gardening was his life long passion from the smallest crops to the largest trees. Every trip to Publix was an enjoyable experience for Lou, who was known as the family "grill master". Hosting family and friends was the most important event. Good food, family, and Frank Sinatra was always expected. Lou always lived life "His way".
He was a loving brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org/donate
.
Mass service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Ave M, NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11am.