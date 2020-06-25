Louis Graziano
Louis A. Graziano, 57

SPENCER - Louis A. Graziano, 57, of Main Street died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in UMass Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

He leaves his sister Lisa A. (Bullard) McCarthy and her husband A. Lee Ingram of Worcester, two nieces Isabelle & Gabrielle McCarthy of Worcester and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Louis was born in Worcester, son of the late Louis R. Graziano and Annette M.E. (Guertin) Converse. He was a Truck Driver for many years at Peterson Oil Co. and Schneider Transportation Co. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 118. He was a former member of the Spencer Fish & Game. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, ATV's and his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He loved driving his truck, socializing and going out to breakfast.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 3 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Avenue, Suite 2, Norwood, MA 02062. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer, MA 01562 is directing funeral arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
