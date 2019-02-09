|
|
Louis A. Heck, 101
Shrewsbury - Louis A. Heck was born January 6, 1918 in Millbury, MA, and passed on February 4, 2019 at the age of 101. He leaves three children, Robert and his wife Nancy, Elizabeth and her late husband Brad, and Albert and his wife Mary, as well as seven grandchildren, five (soon to be six) great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and an extended network of family and friends.
Lou left a mark on all he met, and many that he didn't. His metal creations whir and buzz in machines everywhere, as unnoticed and high-functioning as the man who designed them. His family misses him greatly. And to all the ladies at Big Y at Southwest cutoff who for decades couldn't believe he was a day over 80, big Lou blows you a final kiss.
All are welcome to gather with Lou's family and friends Tuesday February 12th from 10am-12pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Leicester.
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019