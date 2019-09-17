|
Louis William (Trickey) Iadisernia, 86
Palmer - 1932-2019
Louis passed away on September 9, 2019 at home, after a valiant fight, with his family by his side. He was born in Ware, MA on December 24, 1932 to Gladys (Duby) Iadisernia and Alfonse Iadisernia. He had an older sister, Esther who predeceased him. Esther had a daughter, Donna Giancola whom remained close to his heart until the end. Louis spent most of his childhood in West Brookfield, MA. He moved to Palmer as a young man where he spent the rest of his life.
Louis graduated from St. John's High School in Worcester and attended St. Michael's College in VT where he began his studies for the priesthood. Obviously, he decided that being a priest was not his calling.
He entered the Army in 1954 during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany. Lucky for him, he was sent to the largest mess hall in Europe where he was a cook because we all know how much he liked to feed people.
After the army, Louis began working for Mass. Electric (National Grid) where he was a lineman and a wireman for 40 years. He spent time in the Worcester, Palmer, Spencer and Northampton offices and made many friends.
Along with that job, he also worked part-time at Nick's Sport Shop in Palmer for many years. He loved selling, conversing and laughing with local towns people.
For many, many years, he was a police officer with most of his years in Brimfield where he retired as Chief of Police. He loved police work and working with the people of Brimfield.
His greatest accomplishment was his family. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Charlotte (Fay) Iadisernia. He also leaves his daughter, Tina Aldrich and her husband Bruce of Ware. Charlotte and Tina will cherish the memories they have of him because his greatest joy was to make his family happy.
Louis also leaves 2 grandchildren, Holly Senecal and her partner, Eric Sperling of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Scott Senecal and his girlfriend, Sarah Nicoliello both of Ware, MA.
He leaves 3 step-grandchildren, Stephen Aldrich and his wife, Lauren of Wales, MA; Sarah Miller and her husband Jeremy of Buxton, ME and Samantha Dougan and her husband Michael of Ware, MA.
They gave him 4 great-grandchildren; Karlie Aldrich, Lucas Miller, Camille Miller and Elena Dougan. He enjoyed spending time with them. He loved children and children loved him.
Louis also leaves many nieces and nephews who meant the world to him.
Louis was a Past Grand Knight, fourth degree for the Knights of Columbus, Palmer Council. He also served on the Bishop's Honor Guard in Springfield.
Following his retirement from the Police Department, Louis worked as a security guard for New England Motel at the Brimfield Flea Market. Louis continued to work for the Doldorian Family until last year, out of his love and respect for them as much as his love of the dealers and many friends who worked and visited the flea market every year.
He served many terms as a Water Commissioner for Palmer.
Louis was an avid sportsman. His vacation time was used for hunting and fishing if he wasn't taking his family on vacation.
His other passion was his family and those he considered family which was most anyone he befriended. He loved feeding people, making people laugh and feel at home.
Louis had a larger than life presence and this continues after his death. He has donated his body to UMass Medical School therefore there will be no services.
A Celebration of Life Dinner will be arranged for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the at 800-AHA-USA1 or online or to The D'Amour Cancer Center in Springfield, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019