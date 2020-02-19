|
Louis M. Kulaga, Jr., 82
Clinton - Louis M. Kulaga, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 following a period of declining health. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Sandra (Scott) Kulaga; two children, Michael S. Kulaga, Sr. & his fiancée of Clinton; and Ann-Marie Daigneault & her husband Paul of Leicester; three grandsons, Michael S. Kulaga, Jr., Jonathan Daigneault, and Samuel Daigneault; one great-grandson, Leonardo Kulaga; his brother Robert Kulaga & wife Kim of CA; several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Lou was raised and educated in Clinton, son of the late Louis M. Kulaga, Sr. & Gladys (Jaros) Kulaga. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1955. Lou enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Army National Guard of Massachusetts and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant following six years of service. He spent his professional career working as a machinist for Morgan Construction Company, later with Digital Equipment Corporation, and last, as a driver for Federated Auto Parts in Clinton, until retiring. An active member of the community, Lou served as a long-time youth hockey and baseball coach. He too was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman. Lou was a man of great faith, life member of the former Our Lady of Jasna Gora Parish and current member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. He held membership with the Polish American Veterans and Clinton Turn Verein and played for years in their candlepin bowling, cribbage and pitch leagues. Lou enjoyed many years of traveling with his wife Sandy throughout the United States. Above all, Lou was a devoted family man, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3 until 5PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Louis M. Kulaga, Jr. to: Donation Processing-, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020