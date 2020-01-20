|
Louis Lapin, 94
Worcester - Louis Lapin, age 94, died peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Christopher House in Worcester with his devoted family by his side.
He leaves his two sons, Les Lapin and his wife, Elisabeth of West Brookfield and Jonathan Lapin and his wife, Suzanne (Suki) of Worcester; two grandchildren, Sarina Pearl and Benjamin Resnic Lapin and many nieces and nephews, including Michael, Joel, Warren, Marilyn, Janice, Sheldon and Jay. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Elaine (Kline) Lapin; his sisters, Mary Lapin, Leona Hirsh and Florence Kirstein, and his brothers, Morris, Samuel, Aaron and Bernard Lapin.
Lou was born in Worcester, a son of Fannie (Sher) and Jacob Lapin and was a lifelong resident.
During World War II, he proudly served in the US Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theatre in Hawaii as a Belly Ball Turret Gunner on a B-24 Bomber. He flew bombing missions over Guam and Okinawa during the Pacific Island Hopping Campaign. Decades later, one of his greatest honors was being invited to participate in the Wings of Freedom Tour with his dear friend, Dr. John McAuliffe.
Following his military service, Lou worked for many years as a sales representative in the automotive parts industry and he particularly enjoyed working with his favorite client and friend, Spag.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22, in Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Drive, Worcester, under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden. Burial will be at Worcester Hebrew Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Auburn.
Memorial Observance will be held through 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22 and 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, at the residence of Suki and Jonathan Lapin, with a Minyan Service at 4:30 PM both evenings at the residence.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Bessie Hazard and all of the staff at Christopher House and JHC Hospice for providing compassionate care and patience for Lou.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Torah Center, 88 June Street, Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020