Louis T. Panaccione
SANDWICH - Louis T. Panaccione (87) of 10 Inkberry Circle, Sandwich, MA, died at home on April 1, 2020 after a brief illness, and surrounded by loved ones.
Lou was born and raised in Barre, MA. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean war. He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute and was career-long employee of Morgan Construction Co. of Worcester, where he worked as a mechanical engineer and was an author of several patents.
He was always generously committed to service of his local parish, St Thomas a Beckett, while in Barre, MA, where he helped with building renovations, and Christ the King in Mashpee, where he served as eucharistic minister and worked at the food pantry. He was a member of the Barre School Board during the construction of Quabbin Regional High School.
Lou enjoyed gardening, carpentry, helping friends and neighbors, and spending time with his family. He golfed into his 87th year with his friends in "the gang of 32" at Holly Ridge Golf Club.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Janice (Mann) Panaccione and six sons: Lou and Lily of Hull, MA, Paul and Lisa of Amesbury, MA, Mark and Rose of Rockport, ME, Dan and Nicole of Morgantown, WV, John and Vicky, of Newbury, MA, and Jim of Casper, WY; a sister, Theresa Blake of Hicksville, NY; ten grandchildren and their families, and three great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
He will be buried at the Massachusetts's National Cemetery in Bourne in a private ceremony, and a memorial for friends and family will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food pantry at Christ the King Parish, PO Box 1800, Mashpee, MA 02649. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020