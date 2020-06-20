Louise A. (Falco) Scola
Worcester - Louise A. (Falco) Scola, 94, of Worcester died peacefully Friday June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St is assisting the family with Louise's funeral services. A full obituary will be in Mondays Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.