Louise A. Scola
Louise A. (Falco) Scola

Worcester - Louise A. (Falco) Scola, 94, of Worcester died peacefully Friday June 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St is assisting the family with Louise's funeral services. A full obituary will be in Mondays Telegram.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
