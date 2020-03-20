|
|
Louise M. (O'Reilly) Abdella, 93
Oxford - Louise M. (O'Reilly) Abdella, 93, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph J. Abdella of Oxford; three children, Elaine M. Hayward of Webster, Patricia A. Murray and her companion Clifford Huston of Spencer, and Thomas J. Abdella and his wife Mala of Oxford; her brother, William O'Reilly of Chatham; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Savage of Oxford; a brother, Charles O'Reilly Jr. of Florida; and a grandson, Brian Hayward of Pawtucket, RI. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Charles H. and Lucy (Davis) O'Reilly, and lived in Oxford since 1962.
Mrs. Abdella enjoyed caring for her home and family for many years. She was a wonderful cook and loved dancing. She was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford.
A funeral service and calling hours will be held privately due to gathering restrictions in Massachusetts. The family will schedule a public memorial Mass at a later date. Burial will be private at North Cemetery in Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center Hospice, 646 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020