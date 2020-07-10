1/1
Louise Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise L. Anderson, 81

Westborough - Louise L. (Parker) Anderson, 81, passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2020 at Westborough Health Care.

Louise was preceded in death by her only son, John. She is survived by her four daughters, Theresa, Joanne, Jacqueline and Susie. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Angela and Jamie, whom she loved as if they were her own, Wayne, Paul, Tracy, Ashley, Molly, Jane and Ryan; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great-granddaughter.

She was known to her family and friends as Mom, Nana, Mema and Stella. A gypsy by nature, she never stayed in one place for long and made friends wherever she went. She was very proud of her service to the Woman's Catholic Auxiliary in Waterville, ME and the Veterans Shelter in Worcester. Louise was always able to bring a smile to the faces of those around her and will be missed my many.

The family would like to thank the staff at Westborough Health Care for the wonderful care they provided Louise. Services are private and there are no calling hours. Please visit her tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved