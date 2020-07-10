Louise Anderson

Louise L. Anderson, 81Westborough - Louise L. (Parker) Anderson, 81, passed away peacefully on July 4th, 2020 at Westborough Health Care.Louise was preceded in death by her only son, John. She is survived by her four daughters, Theresa, Joanne, Jacqueline and Susie. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Angela and Jamie, whom she loved as if they were her own, Wayne, Paul, Tracy, Ashley, Molly, Jane and Ryan; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great great-granddaughter.She was known to her family and friends as Mom, Nana, Mema and Stella. A gypsy by nature, she never stayed in one place for long and made friends wherever she went. She was very proud of her service to the Woman's Catholic Auxiliary in Waterville, ME and the Veterans Shelter in Worcester. Louise was always able to bring a smile to the faces of those around her and will be missed my many.The family would like to thank the staff at Westborough Health Care for the wonderful care they provided Louise. Services are private and there are no calling hours. Please visit her tribute page at: