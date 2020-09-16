Louise E. (Harding) Crawford, 92



NORTH BROOKFIELD - Louise E. (Harding) Crawford, 92, died on September 15, 2020 at the Notre Dame Long Term Center in Worcester.



Her husband of 48 years George A. Crawford predeceased her in 2000. Louise leaves behind a daughter Joyce (Crawford) Monahan and her husband Michael of Swampscott; her beloved grandson Sean Monahan and his wife Ana Mitra; her great granddaughters Maia and Cecily of Salem; a sister Gloria Tobin and her husband Richard of Auburn and her nieces Joanne Dorman of West Brookfield, Maureen Caramiello of North Brookfield, Nadine Harding and Sandra Fritze of Spencer. She was also predeceased by a brother Edward Harding of Spencer.



Louise was born in North Brookfield to the late Edward and Anna (Wespalis) Harding and lived there until moving to Notre Dame in 2016. She graduated from North Brookfield High School and the Saint Vincent Hospital school of nursing. Nursing was Louise's life's work and she loved being an R.N. She was employed by the former Mary Lane hospital in Ware for 44 years. During her employment she worked as a staff nurse, an operating room nurse and at her retirement was the Emergency Room nurse manager. After her retirement she volunteered at Mary Lane. She was a member of the Mary Lane Hospital Auxiliary, North Brookfield Historical Society, Saint Vincent alumni association and a member of St. Joseph's church. Louise loved to oil paint and quilt and spent many hours enjoying these hobbies with friends.



The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Notre Dame Health Care system. The kind and loving care Louise received was wonderful. We appreciate all of your help during Mom's illness.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private for the family at St. Joseph's church in North Brookfield. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter Po Box 136 East Brookfield MA. 01515. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store