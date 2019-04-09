Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 754-1673
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
300 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA 01609
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
555 Pleasant St
Worcester, MA
View Map
Louise Girard Obituary
Louise A. (Quintal) Girard, 97

Ellsworth, ME - Louise A. (Quintal) Girard, 97, of Blue Hill, Maine, completed her life surrounded by family at Blue Hill Hospital Sunday April 7th 2019.

Louise was born and raised in Worcester and lived in North Grafton for many years moving to Blue Hill, Maine in 2003. Louise was the daughter of Frederick and Emma (Grenier) Quintal and was the wife of Valmore A. Girard who died in 1981.

She leaves three sons, Raymond Girard, Robert Girard and his wife Katherine, Richard Girard and his wife June, all of Worcester; her daughter, Maryanne Lewandowski and her husband Stephen of Deer Isle, ME; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Michelle Hogan and a sister, Florence Choquette.

Louise enjoyed travelling and camping with her husband Valmore, playing cards, cooking for her family, especially her famous French meat pies and wonderful desserts. She also enjoyed going out to dinner and being with family.

The funeral will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester, with a Mass at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St, Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Thursday, April 11 from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home. For an online guestbook please visit:

www.ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
