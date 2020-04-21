|
|
Louise E. LaRose, 83
SOUTH LANCASTER - Louise E. (Grant) LaRose, 83, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, in River Terrace Healthcare, after a period of declining health.
She leaves three children: Carol A. Mason of West Townsend, David D. LaRose of Leominster, and Linda K. Christy, of Texas; five grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Gordon E. LaRose, who died in 2006, and their son, Phillip G. LaRose, who died in 2013.
Louise was born in Pittsfield, ME, daughter of Marion Grant, and moved to Lancaster at the age of 12. She was a graduate of South Lancaster Academy, South Lancaster.
A consummate homemaker, Louise's life centered around her family. She loved reading.
Per her request, no services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Special Care Unit at River Terrace Healthcare, 1675 Main St., Lancaster, MA 01523. To share a memory of Louise, or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020