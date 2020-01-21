|
Louise E. Leary, 88
Millbury - Louise E. (Russell) Leary, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Louise leaves her husband of 66 years, Donald F. Leary; two children, Dennis M. Leary and his wife, Nancy of Millbury and Daniel P. Leary of East Brookfield; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother, Michael Russell of Florida; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son, Donald P. Leary.
Louise was dedicated to her family and spent most of her life raising her children. She was involved in the CCD program at St. Brigid Church for many years. Louise also enjoyed trips to the casino.
Family and friends will remember and celebrate Louise's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, Jan. 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 24th at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu flowers memorial contributions may be made to the at Please visit Louise's tribute at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020