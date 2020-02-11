|
|
Louise E. (Bishop) MacDonald, 85
EAST BROOKFIELD - Louise E. (Bishop) MacDonald, 85, passed away peacefully February 8, 2020 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Louise was born in Worcester to the late Esther (Oberg) Myatt and Henry Bishop. A graduate of Commerce High School, Louise worked at the Aronson Tire Company in Auburn until moving to St. Augustine, Florida in 1984 where she worked at Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience (University of Florida) for over 30 years. Louise loved riding a motorcycle with her husband of 36 years Robert MacDonald, who predeceased her in July of 2014. Together, they also traveled extensively. Her most memorable trips were to Hawaii, Alaska, Scotland and Florence, Italy. She also enjoyed dancing and listening to country music. She was a huge fan of Willie Nelson and often referred to him as "My Willie". Above all else, the most important thing in life to Louise was her family.
Louise's smile and sweet nature will be deeply missed by her brother John Myatt and his wife Delcie of Palm Coast, Florida; her son Michael Schwartz and his wife Karen Bernardi and her son Thomas of Snohomish, Washington; her daughter Debbi Beer and "her favorite son-in-law" Mike of East Brookfield; her 4 grandchildren: Sarah Delis and her husband Dean of Longmeadow; Joseph Beer and his wife Katie of Sturbridge; Grace Morin and her husband Zeb of Wales; Emily Beer and her wife Lindsay of Wilbraham along with 10 great-grandchildren: Alex, Grayson, Gabe, Caleb, Aeson, Cole, Blake, Skyler, Wesley and Oakley.
There will be no calling hours. A service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:30am in Bourne National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in Louise's memory to Second Chance Animal Shelter po box 136 East Brookfield, MA 01515. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020