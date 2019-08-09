|
Louise D. (Snyder) Moody, 84
Worcester - Louise D. (Snyder) Moody, 84, of Worcester and formerly of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, August 6th.
Louise was married to the late William Moody who passed away in 1997. She is survived by her six children, Richard A. Card of Orlando, FL, Gerald A. Card and his wife, Deborrah of Worcester, Belinda M. Keddy of Louisiana, Anita L. Walley of Baldwinville, MA, Roland J. Card and his wife, Kathy of Paxton and Ronald P. Card of Worcester; a sister Joan Benoit of Worcester; 15 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and many nephews and nieces.
Louise was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Alphonse and Margaret (Bourque) Snyder and is also predeceased by two sisters, Teresa Baillargeon and Delores Blais.
She worked for many years as a nurse's aide at the former Worcester County Hospital and later worked in the bakery department of Price Chopper. Louise was an avid bingo player and enjoyed collecting bells and taking trips to the casino. She could often be found tinkering in her yard, especially in her garden and had a special love for her dogs, Boxso and Conan.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 13th from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Immaculate Conception Church 353 Grove St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 12th from 4 to 7 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Louise may be made to the 3 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019