Louise F. Pelley, 82
Worcester - Louise F. Pelley was born on March 4th, 1937 and passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2019 in Worcester, MA.
Louise leaves her brother, Thomas Pelley, and his wife Judy (Lemerise); her cousins, Emily Cournoyer and Michael Arnberg; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Ford-Pelley; and her three nieces, Amanda, Courtney, and Melissa Pelley. She also leaves her grandnephew, Damien, and three grandnieces, Peyton, Raegyn, and Paisley. Louise was predeceased by her brother, Paul Pelley; son, Michael Bonin; and mother, Mary (Arnberg) Pelley.
For the past 5 years, Louise lived in Millbury, MA with her caregiver Nadeige Octavius, her husband Elympse, and their four sons Anthony, Aidan, Noah, and Bryce. Louise enjoyed living in their home and being a part of their extended family.
Louise touched the lives of many. A talented crafter, she lifted the spirits of countless nursing home residents by teaching them how to make many lovely things. An advocate for improvements to sidewalks, Louise made it safer for those navigating the City of Worcester in a wheelchair or, in her case, a hot pink scooter!
For decades, Louise spent weekends with her beloved cousin Emily and cherished their time together. She loved children and animals, especially canaries and cats. A lifelong learner, she participated in many poetry and short story writing workshops and audited courses in Worcester State University's Criminal Justice Department. Brightly-colored nail polish and butterfly hair clips were two of her staple accessories and she knew that she was "never fully dressed without a smile."
A funeral will be held on Friday, June 28th, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Michaels-on-the-Heights.
Donations may be made in Louise's name to St. Michael's-on-the-Heights, 340 Burncoat Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019