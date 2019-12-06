|
Louise Veshi, 89
Webster/Worcester - Louise Veshi 89, of Worcester, formerly of Webster passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Beaumont University campus Worcester, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease surrounded by her niece and nephew.
Louise was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of Peter and Konstance (Stefan) Veshi. She is survived by brother John Veshi of West Boylston, several nieces, nephews, great and great-great nephews and nieces. Louise was preceded in death by brother's James, Soter "Cap", and George.
Louise graduated from Worcester Girls Trade. She lived her adult life in Webster where she worked at New Home Appliance. Louise later worked at Spag's as a buyer alongside Spag, and Carol Cullen. After her retirement from Spag's she traveled extensively throughout Albania, where she enjoyed family, friends, while visiting the towns where her parents were born.
Louise was a devoted member of St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, active in many church organizations. She was awarded the key to St. Mary's in November, 1983 and became the godmother "Ndrikull" to her church. She was also a member of the Quota Club of Shrewsbury. Louise was certainly known as a hardworking businesswoman, very strong willed and dedicated to her beliefs. Those fortunate to have known Louise would agree she had a heart of gold. Louise will be sadly and sorely missed.
Nick and Nancy wish to thank Dr Sheikh, Roya Clements NP, nurses especially Chris, CNA's, case managers past and present, Hospice staff and the activity staff for the care, patience, and attention given to Louise.
Calling hours for Louise will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. with the funeral mass at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Louise's name to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church Endowment Fund, 535 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements. To share a memory of Louise or to sign her online guestbook, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019