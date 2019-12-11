|
Louise Carlson Westby-Gibson
Worcestor/Westborough - Louise Carlson Westby-Gibson, age 80, of Bethel, CT passed away at home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Harry (Tom) Thompson Westby-Gibson.
Louise was born in Worcester, MA in 1939, daughter of the late Gustaf and Irene (Welch) Carlson of Westborough, MA. She graduated as the class valedictorian from Westborough High School, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from Syracuse University. Louise was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority while attending college. She lived in Ellicott City, MD for 17 years before moving to Bethel in 1986. Born with a green thumb, her gardens in Ellicott City were the pride of the neighborhood. In Bethel, Louise was a member of several local quilting guilds and won many awards at regional quilt shows over the years. She loved all animals, but especially her cats and Labrador Retrievers. She and her black and yellow Labs were a common sight on the sidewalks of downtown Bethel for their twice-daily walks for many years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crafts, needlepoint and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her devoted husband of 58 years, Louise is survived by a son, Douglas T. Westby-Gibson of Fredericksburg, VA, and two daughters, Joanne W.G. Blaser and Suzanne L. Macdonald, both of Newburyport, MA. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren: Douglas, Jr., Kailey, John, Emily, Benjamin, Catherine, Margaret, William and Jack; and two great-grandchildren: Henry and Jack.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To offer online condolences, please visit Hullfuneralservice.com
Hull Funeral Service
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019