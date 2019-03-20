|
Lucas Henry Feen, 8-months
Auburn - Lucas Henry Feen, 8-month old son of Kevin M. and Amy (Thibeault) Feen, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Boston Children's Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kelsey Malboeuf; his brothers, Jordan and twin Nicholas; his paternal grandparents, Richard and Mary K. Feen of Uxbridge; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Joan Thibeault Jr. of Worcester; his Godparents, John Feen of Chepachet, RI, and Michelle Roche of Northbridge; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was born on July 5, 2018, in Worcester.
Lucas will be remembered for his incredible smile. He brought happiness and joy to everyone. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who experienced time with him during his 8 months with us.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Those attending are respectfully requested to meet directly at the church. Calling hours are Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas Feen Memorial Fund, c/o Millbury Credit Union, 50 Main St. Millbury, MA 01527, or to http://gofundme.com/support-for-the-feen-family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019