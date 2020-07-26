Luciano RodriguezWorcester - Luciano Rodriguez, 83, of Worcester, formerly of Santa Domingo, passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Thursday, July 23, 2020. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Tuesday, July 28th from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held Wednesday from the funeral home with a Mass at 11:00 am in St Joan of Arc Church, 570 Plantation St. for more information or to leave a message please visit