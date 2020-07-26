1/
Luciano Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luciano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luciano Rodriguez

Worcester - Luciano Rodriguez, 83, of Worcester, formerly of Santa Domingo, passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Thursday, July 23, 2020. Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Tuesday, July 28th from 4 pm to 7 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held Wednesday from the funeral home with a Mass at 11:00 am in St Joan of Arc Church, 570 Plantation St. for more information or to leave a message please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St Joan of Arc Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved