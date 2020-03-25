|
Lucie A. Gauthier, 93
Millbury - Lucie A. Gauthier, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 19th 2020 at Beaumont Nursing Home in Northbridge.
She leaves three sisters, Eveline "Eve" Ricci of McDonough, GA, Rachel Gauthier and Cecile "Cis" Murphy, both of Millbury; two brothers, Donald "Don" Gauthier and wife, Judy of Millbury, Gerald "Jerry" Gauthier and wife, Claire of West Franklin, NH; sisters-in-law Jeannine Gauthier of Northborough, Frances Gauthier of Millbury and Geraldine Gauthier of Auburn and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Hilarien and Cecile (Thibeault) Gauthier, her five brothers Clarence Gauthier of Texas, Roland Gauthier of Grafton, Paul Gauthier of Auburn, Richard Gauthier of Millbury, and most recently, brother Gaston "Gus" Gauthier of Northborough and her two sisters Marie Therese "Terry" Gauthier of Millbury and most recently, her sister Jacqueline "Jackie" Gauthier of Millbury. She also leaves her long-term personal caregiver and very dear friend, Donna Lamalva.
Lucie was born in Uxbridge on October 5, 1926 and lived in Millbury most of her life. She was a devout Catholic and current member of St. Brigid's parish in Millbury. She was a member of the Children of Mary and did occasional volunteer work. She was a dedicated, hard-working long-time employee at Paul Whitin Manufacturing Co. in Northbridge and subsequently in shipping at R.J. Toomey's in Worcester until their closing in 1987. She was known for her quiet reserved nature but had a feisty spirit and her own idea of how everything should be. In her younger years, Lucie was full of energy, constantly keeping busy, tirelessly tidying up and caring for others. In her downtime she enjoyed the simple things in life…reading, watching TV game shows and soap operas, playing card games, having a hot coffee and plenty of cookies and sweets. She loved her family above all and her brightest and happiest moments were shared with them. When her mind forgot, her heart always remembered.
Due to the state social regulations at this time, Lucie's funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Family and friends will gather at a later date to honor, celebrate and remember Lucie's life. Please visit Lucie's tribute page where a message of condolence or memory can be left for the family at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020