Lucien E. Sirard, 81
MILLBURY - Lucien E. Sirard, 81, died Monday, July 1st 2019 in his home, with his family by his side.
He leaves his wife, Maryanne (Renauld) Sirard; three daughters, Doreen Ward and her husband, Jack of Hudson, Christina Tokus of Auburn and Robin Coppollotti of Worcester; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Mark, Joshua, Melissa and Katrina; a great grandson, Lucien; several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was born in Millbury and is predeceased by his parents, Lucien O. and Mary (Nadolny) Sirard, a daughter, Darlene Russell, two sisters, Mary Gray and Irene Hamilton.
Lucien was a wire drawer at the former New England High Carbon Wire Co. in Millbury and was a Navy veteran during the Korean War, serving on the USS Macon. He was a member of the Charles F. Minney V.F.W. Post in Millbury, the Dudley Gendron American Legion Post in Sutton and the Singletary Rod and Gun Club in Oxford. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer.
Family and friends will honor and remember Lucien's life by attending his funeral Mass on Saturday, July 6th at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main St. in Millbury. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friend of the Millbury Seniors, One River St., Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Lucien's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 2 to July 3, 2019