Lucienne LaFlamme, 99Worcester - Lucienne (LaPerle) LaFlamme, 99, of Worcester, passed away peacefully in the Christopher House Nursing Home after an extended illness.Mrs. LaFlamme was married to the late Roland LaFlamme who died in 1992. She is survived by her two children, Ronald LaFlamme and his wife, Kathy of Auburn and Alice Judge and her husband, Jack of Rutland; 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.Lucienne belonged to Our Lady of the Angels Church. Over the years she worked at Jamesbury, Stop & Shop, Denholm's and Astra Pharmaceutical.The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Christopher House of Worcester staff and the Jewish Health Care Hospice for their dedication in Lucienne's last days.Funeral services are being held privately and burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. LaFlamme may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church Maintenance Fund 1222 Main Street Worcester, MA 01603. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements.To share a memory of Mrs. LaFlamme or to sign her online guestbook, please visit