|
|
Lucille B. Buzzetti, 89
Worcester - Lucille B. Buzzetti, 89, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Linda Manor in Leeds, MA. Born in Worcester to the late Henry and Blanche (Morin) Buzzetti, she was raised in Grafton and lived most of her adult life in Worcester. After graduation from the Holyoke Hospital School of Nursing, Lucille worked as a registered nurse and was a member of the Holyoke Hospital School of Nursing Alumni. In her spare time she enjoyed water color painting, solitaire and studying genealogy. She is survived by her brother Alan Buzzetti of East Hampton, CT; and her nieces, Jennifer Wallace and her husband Jeffrey of Glastonbury, CT, Kimberly Sprague and her husband Darrin of East Hampton, CT, Elizabeth Baio and her husband Anthony of East Hampton, CT, and Kristie Sena and her husband Gilbert of Menifee, CA; and a special cousin Therese Harris of Easthampton, MA. Her family would like to extend a special thank you for the loving care provided by the staff of Linda Manor Assisted Living and Extended Care. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, November 2 at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor, CT followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville, MA. Her family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the CT Children's Hospital, 282 Washington St. Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019