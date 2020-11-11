1/1
Lucille Carpenter
Lucille Carpenter, 85

Worcester - Lucille passed away October 30 in Umass Memorial Hospital. She was born in Southbridge MA March 5 1935 the daughter of the late Rachel and Ernest Langevin. She was predeceased by her brother Paul Langevin. She leaves behind her four children, daughters Donna Moir of Kennebunkport ME, Rachel Shea of North Brookfield MA and her sons David Carpenter of Waterville ME, Robert Carpenter of Worcester MA as well as 5 grandchildren, Jason, Heather, Alison, Kathleen, David and 2 great grandchildren, Christopher, Marley-rae.

Lucille has donated her remains to the Umass Medical School In Worcester. There will be no memorial services at this time. A memorial contribution may be made in her name to Second Chance Animal Shelter at 111 Young Rd. East Brookfield MA 01515 or online at

secondchanceanimals.org


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
