|
|
Lucille R. (Duquette) Dagostino, 91
WORCESTER - Lucille R. (Duquette) Dagostino, 91, died quietly at home on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019 surrounded by her husband of 69 years, her three daughters and her dear caregiver.
Lucille was born in Lawrence, MA but moved to Worcester, MA very soon thereafter. She was the daughter of the late Ida (Hamel) Duquette of Lawrence, MA and Pamphil Duquette of St. Jerome, Quebec, Canada. Lucille moved to her lifetime home on Hamilton Street in Worcester when she was 10 years old, only moving to the upstairs apartment shortly after her marriage to Daniel Dagostino in 1950.
In 1928, Lucille was reportedly the first infant to be taken down the aisle of the brand-new St. Joseph's Church on Hamilton St. There she remained a faithful member-in-good-standing until her spirit left her body. She was a leader in that faith community for decades and an integral member in the early 90's when the Diocese was trying to close the church that was the center of her life and community. By direct action and organizing, occupying the church by sleep-ins and daily prayer vigils, protests and marches, Lucille and the others made it possible that the church still stands and serves an active, vibrant multi-cultured, multi-lingual faith community today. When Lucille rejoined the workforce after her children were in school, she was employed by the City of Worcester School Department Lunch Program, from which she retired after 20 years.
Besides this and a grand legacy of love, kindness, generosity, fierceness, persistence, steadfastness, open-heartedness and service, Lucille leaves behind her most cherished spouse of 69 years, Daniel Dagostino; three adoring daughters and beloved sons-in-law: Susan and Wesley Wright of West Warwick, RI, Carolyn Dagostino and David D'Amore of Sutton, MA and Lisa and Scott Brown of Charlton, MA; nine grandchildren, Michael Belanger, Danielle Belanger Cellere and her husband, Tim, Adam and Marissa Brown, Justin Brown and his wife Liz, Sophia and Noel Wright, Shane Wright Howe and Latosha Wright Fernandes and her husband Kevin; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Lucille also leaves two sweet sisters, Elaine Barrus and her husband Ronnie of Holden, MA and Anita St. Armand of Hingham; four sisters-in-law, Gail Duquette, Gilda Dagostino both of Worcester, Jo Dagostino of Shrewsbury and Peg Dagostino of Holden; a multitude of nieces, nephews, dear friends and, though she cared for Lucille only for 2 months, Rose Derh with whom Lucille formed a special bond. Rose has been touched by Lucille's warmth, grace and honestly as deeply as the rest of her beloved family and friends.
Besides her parents, Lucille was predeceased by her brothers Donald Duquette, Albert Duquette and his wife Midge and Raymond Duquette and his wife Bea and a sister, Marcelle Potvin and her husband Emil; three sisters-in-law, Congetta Campanile and her husband Domenic, Mary Grilli and her husband Emilio and Ann Pickett; five brothers-in-law, Carlo Dagostino and his wife Marion, Tony, Vincent "Jimmy" and George Dagostino and Dick St. Armand.
Services for Lucille will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 35 Hamilton St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Wednesday, May 15th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To share your thoughts and memories of Lucille, please visit her personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019