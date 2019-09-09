|
Lucille "Lucy" DeSantis 98
Worcester - Lucia "Lucille" (Flaminio) DeSantis, 98, peacefully passed away September 8, 2019 under the care of the Jewish Healthcare Center. Her husband, Pasquale Libro, predeceased her in January 2000. They were lifelong Worcester, Massachusetts residents.
Mrs. DeSantis graduated from Commerce High School and soon thereafter met the love of her life and future husband. As a newlywed, she followed Libro all over the United States wherever he was stationed, an adventure she spoke of proudly. Upon Libro's return from WWII, they started their family, and worked hard to support, educate, and make a better life for their two sons. Ultimately, she retired from the Worcester School Department as a teacher's aide, educating ESL students from Italy, a position she treasured. Above all, her favorite job was instilling the value of love in everyone she met.
Lucille is survived by her devoted sons, Louis DeSantis and his wife Dona and Frank DeSantis and his partner Mary Lou Retelle. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Louis, Christopher and his wife Lauren, Nicholas and his wife Melitza, and Maria. Additionally, she leaves her great-grandchildren, Amelia, Christopher, Luciana, Bella, and Jacob. Gram will be deeply missed by her family.
She will also be dearly remembered by numerous nephews and nieces spanning multiple generations. As the last surviving sibling, she now joins her sisters Mary Rotundo and her husband Michael, Angela DeAngelis and her husband Albert, Lena Sbrogna and her husband Gus, and brothers Patsy Flaminio, Morris Flaminio and his wife Peg, John Flaminio and his wife Patricia, Frank Flaminio and his wife Grace. Lucille also rejoins her in laws and their husbands Mary and Nick Pelegrini, Alba and Vito DeMichele, Artea and James Molinari, Josephine and Angelo Pedone.
The DeSantis family would like to thank the Jewish Healthcare Center community, specifically the 3rd and 4th floors, for the compassion they showed Gram during her final months.
A period of calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 11th from 9:00 am to 10:30 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. Her funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am in the church. Burial next to Pasquale will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in Lucille's name can be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. www.stjude.org/donate, which was her favorite charity. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019