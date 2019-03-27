|
Lucille (Dubuque) Flynn, 98
Clinton - A woman of the greatest generation just left us. Lucille Alma (Dubuque) Flynn, born August 15, 1920, went to be with the God she has loved her entire life, passing peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Lucille's life epitomizes the resilience, courage, steadfastness, and can-do spirit of her remarkable generation. Daughter of Anna (White) and Gilbert Dubuque, Lucille studied piano as a young child, studied the classics at Classical High School in Worcester and received a scholarship to Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart in New York, where she studied piano. In 1941 she married George H. Flynn, who immediately reported for Officers Training School in Newport R.I. Following several years of living on assignment as a military family, Lucille and George returned home to settle with their family in Shrewsbury. In addition to raising her eight children, Lucille lived an extraordinary life. She studied to become an herbalist, followed the teachings of holistic medicine, and forged a path for her family with a devotion towards healthy eating and nutrition. She was blessed with a musical mind, excelling as a concert pianist, directing numerous choirs, and playing the organ for several area churches, notably at St. Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury, St. John's Parish in Worcester, and Saint Benedict Center in Still River, where she enjoyed the company of her religious family and the community that she loved and adored. Lucille took flying lessons, became an exceptional pilot, and was admitted membership to 99's, The International Organization of Women Pilots. Lucille's love for family, faith, and flying are legend. Her legacy includes 8 children and their spouses, Mary Lou Faddick of Golden, CO; George H. "Hank" Flynn III & Wendy of Nashua, NH; Michael J. Flynn, Esq., of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; Deborah Vincequere of Worcester; Christine Flynn of Berlin; Kevin M. Flynn of Boston; Patricia Teso & Steven of Attleboro; and Elizabeth "Lisa" Pearl & Richard of Concord; 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and a network of admirers who have been inspired by her amazing life. She is pre-deceased by two grandchildren, Meg Faddick and Brendan Faddick, her brother, Norman Dubuque, and sons-in-law, Robert Faddick, Francis Vincquere, and Henry "Butch" Mikoloski. Funeral Services are to be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Requiem Mass at 10AM at Saint Benedict Center, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 282 Still River Rd., Still River. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 5 until 8PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Donations may be made to the Lucille Alma Flynn Fund at the Greater Worcester Community Foundation, 370 Main Street, Suite 650, Worcester, MA 01608 or online at
www.greaterworcester.org Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019