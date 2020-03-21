|
|
Lucille M. Jarvis, 95
Worcester - Lucille M. (LeBlanc) Jarvis, 95 years young, of Worcester, passed away Thursday, March 19th, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Her husband of 60 years, Richard D. Jarvis died in 2009. She leaves her three sons, Lee D. Jarvis and his wife, Jeanette, Christopher D. Jarvis and his wife, Linda Gross and Todd D. Jarvis and his wife, Maureen; her daughter-in-law, Terry Jarvis; four grandchildren, Rebecca Lea Jarvis, Marie Tetreau and her husband, Josh, Elizabeth Ann and Timothy Richard Jarvis and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Mark D. Jarvis.
Lucille was born in Worcester, the daughter of Arthur E. and Regina (Pelletier) LeBlanc. She graduated valedictorian of both her class at St. Stephen's High School and St. Vincent School of Nursing. She married Richard in 1949 and worked as a registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital for 40 years. Lucille was an avid reader and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. In her free time she loved to travel, especially to Cape Cod and the Caribbean. She also deeply enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for their compassion, support and care over the last several years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lucille's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020