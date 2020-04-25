|
|
Lucille M. Loomis, 89
WESTBOROUGH - Lucille Martha (North) Loomis, 89, of Westborough, MA passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester, MA. She was the wife of the late Robert "Bob" M. Loomis to whom she was married for 65 years. Lucille is survived by her children Donald Loomis and fiancée Diane Michlig of San Jose, CA; William Loomis and wife Cait of Mount Holly, NC; Jeannie Smith and husband Ronald of Westborough, MA; James Loomis and wife Hsing-Mei of Las Vegas, NV; Garry Loomis of Lansing, MI and David Loomis of Okemos, MI, as well as 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many caring nieces, nephews and friends. She is also survived by her twin brother, Donald North and wife Marianna of Roseville, CA, and predeceased by her brother, Robert North of Redondo Beach, CA. Lucille was well loved, and will be greatly missed.
Born in Jackson, MI, Lucille was the daughter of the late John Rainsford North and Martha Olga (Sauer) North. Lucille met Bob at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, then later married in Prineville, OR, where Bob initially worked for the U.S. Forest Service in timber management. They moved a number of times due to Bob's reassignments and his eventual transition into forest-fire research at universities.
Lucille had a lifelong interest and career in education, and attained an MA in Education and an Education Specialist degree in Gifted and Talented Education at University of Missouri-Columbia. She taught kindergarten through middle school, as well as all levels of special education at schools in Salem, MO, Columbia, MO, East Lansing, MI, Morehead City, NC and Beaufort, NC. Also, she served as president of the teachers' organization in Columbia, MO, and was principal at a University of MO residential hospital school for children with mental health issues.
Lucille and Bob moved to Pine Knoll Shores, NC in 1989, where Lucille enjoyed cooking and organizing meals and programs in her community and church. Following retirement, she tutored adults in basic reading skills at the Carteret County Literacy Council, volunteered at Head Start - animating story time with puppetry, delivered Meals on Wheels, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.
In 2012, Lucille and Bob moved to The Willows in Westborough, MA, where they participated in many activities, including the Willows Walking Club. Lucille liked being with people and was the photographer for their "Wind in the Willows" publication. She loved baking and delivering pastries to residents and staff.
Lucille's services will be held at the convenience of the family. Pickering & Son Funeral Home of Westborough is assisting with arrangements (www.westboroughfuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Memorial Fund of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 183 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581, the Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Harmony Village Activity Fund for Entertainment, 559 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605 or a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020