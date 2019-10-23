|
Lucille Irene (Bourke) McDermott
N. GROSVENORDALE - Lucille I. (Bourke) McDermott, age 98, beloved wife of the late Charles B. McDermott for over 74 years, passed away peacefully on October 18th 2019 at Newtown Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Newtown, CT.
Lucille is survived by 5 sons (Thomas McDermott and his wife Ellen of Lunenburg, MA, John McDermott of Carmel, CA, Charles McDermott Jr. and his wife Connie of Little Torch Key, FL , Michael McDermott and his wife Kristen of Brooklyn, CT, and Frank McDermott and his wife Jeannine of Monroe, CT), and 2 daughters (Donna Rawson and her husband Jim of Thompson, CT & Rosanne Nagamine and her husband David of Ewa Beach, HI). She also had 1 son (Dennis McDermott) who pre-deceased her). Lucille also leaves 10 grandchildren (Thomas McDermott and his wife Azita, Erin McDermott, Jeni McDermott, Molly McDermott, Meg Barker and her husband Joshua, Mark Tedisky and his wife Christine, Bryan Tedisky and his wife Marlena, Ryan McDermott and his wife Cara, Alyssa McDermott, and Casey McDermott and his wife Amanda); and 6 great grandchildren (Anya, Emma, Hannah, Jacob, Isabelle , Caiden, and most recently her namesake, Quinn Lucille, who gave her great joy). She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Lucille was born in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Anthony and Rosanna (Goyette) Bourke. She is pre-deceased by 2 brothers (George and Robert) and 4 sisters (Yvonne, Antoinette, Loretta, and Thelma).
She graduated as a Horace Mann Scholar from the High School Of Commerce in Worcester, MA in 1939. In her younger years, she was employed by New England Telephone and the Law Offices of Shea & Tamalonis. She married Charles in 1942 and lived on Acton Street until 1960, when the family moved from Worcester to No. Grosvenordale, CT. She was employed by Preferred Plastics as a secretary, and then for many years by Dr.Sherman Waldren of Thompson Family Practice. She retired in 1984. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Church in N. Grosvenordale. In 1999, she and her husband moved to Monroe, CT, to live with their son Frank McDermott and his wife Jeannine until 2017, when she became a resident at Newtown Rehabiltation & Health, where she developed many close friendships. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the loving care and attention provided by the staff during her time there.
Lucille enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, bowling, watching Jeopardy and playing cards with her family. Her devotion to and love for her family was matched only by her long and broad list of close personal friendships, which she developed throughout her 98 year life. She will be missed by many.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 20 Main Street, N. Grosvenordale, CT at 11am on Saturday, November 2nd. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019