|
|
Lucille McGowan, 90
Clinton - Lucille L. (Coscia) McGowan, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Sterling Village. She is survived by her husband John W. McGowan; her daughter Leslie Wilson & husband Michael of Clinton; granddaughters Monica Kelly of Worcester, Anni Wilson of Louisa, VA, and Lillian Wilson of Taos, NM; and 2 great-grandchildren, Cynthia and Jocelyn Kelly of Lancaster.
Lucille was born in New York City, daughter of the late Paul and Alyce (Boggia) Coscia. She received a degree in art from the University of Washington at Seattle and spent her life involved with art in various forms. She painted, sketched, sculpted, and worked in New York City as a commercial artist for the advertising industry. She later established, owned, and operated an independent painting restoration business. She had a trained eye for glamour, fashion, and décor, and lived a life full of color and vitality. Funeral Services and burial will be held privately at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. Local arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020