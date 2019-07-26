Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
7 Church St.
Spencer, MA
Lucille Meacham Obituary
Lucille M. (Noel) Meacham, 92

SPENCER - Lucille M. (Noel) Meacham, 92, formerly of 41 Paxton Rd., died Friday, July 26 at Eisenberg Assisted Living in Worcester.

Lucille was married to Paul Meacham for 67 years until his passing on June 6, 2019. She leaves her two daughters Darlene Seaton and her husband Jay of Tuftonboro, NH., and Michelle Meacham of Boston, many nieces and nephews.

Born in Worcester, she was the last of 7 children to Joseph E. and Mary A. (Cloutier) Noel and lived in Spencer for 64 years before moving to the Eisenberg Assisted Living in December 2016.

She graduated from Holy Name High School in Worcester and later received her Real Estate License at Lee Institute in 1972. Lucille then started her own real estate business out of her home and became one of the top brokers in Spencer and the Brookfields. She was Corporator at Spencer Savings Bank, and an active parishioner at the former St. Mary's Parish in Spencer.

Lucille was devoted to her family and was a formidable role model to her daughters. In her day, Lucille enjoyed gardening, travelling, "power walking", and most of all, dancing! She was always "on the go".

The family would like to thank everyone at the Eisenberg Assisted Living and the Jewish Home Care & Hospice for their compassionate care of Lucille.

Her funeral will beheld on Monday, July 29 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial will follow in Mary,Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. A calling hour will be held on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or visit St.Jude.org.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019
