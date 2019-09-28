|
|
Lucille J. (Normandin) Patterson, 85
Webster - Lucille J. (Normandin) Patterson, 85, of Webster Manor Nursings Home, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surround by her loving family.
She leaves three sons, Gary Patterson and his wife, Deborah, Alan Patterson and his wife, Diane and William Patterson; three daughters, Kimberly Nedzweckas and her husband, Todd all of North Grosvenordale CT., Cara Patterson-Vigneault and her husband, Leonard of Southbridge and Kelly Keefe and her husband, William, of Webster; seven grandchildren, Carey Ann Patterson and her wife,Erica of Charlton, Eric Patterson and his wife, Joanne, Chelsea Patterson, Adam Patterson, Amy Patterson-Erkkila and her husband, Emeli of North Grosvenordale, CT., Caroline Vigneault of Southbridge and Jacob Nedzweckas of Miami FL.; two great-granddaughters, Victoria and Madison Patterson; two sisters, Sandra McDonald and Erleen McCarthy; a brother, Roland Normandin. She was predeceased by her sister, Linda Normandin and her former husband, Leo J. Patterson.
She was born in Southbridge on October 29, 1933, daughter of the late Jeannette (Bouchard) and Eugene Normandin.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, singing with the church choir and was also an avid reader.
A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 30 at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Road, Dudley. (Please go directly to church) Burial will be private for family members and follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts, 1325 Springfield St, Suite 12, Feeding Hills, MA. 01030.
The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street, Webster has been entrusted with arrangemens. A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019